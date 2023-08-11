Showery, stormy before gradual clearing later Saturday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Band of heavy rain, strong thunderstorms pushing eastward as a system rolls through Upper Michigan Friday night. Gradual clearing works over the U.P. later Saturday as the system completely departs the region.

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up again late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Northern Great Plains system -- flash floods possible with rain totals exceeding 1.5 inches for some Sunday night through early Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms before dwindling west to east towards morning; morning light rain, drizzle and patchy fog; northwest winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light showers, drizzle, isolated thunderstorm before diminishing/gradually clearing late; cool to mild and breezy with northerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with evening rain moving in west, spreading overnight; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

