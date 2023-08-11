Showers and storms today then a cool weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An area of low pressure will move through the area between today and tomorrow. Rain begins in the west this morning and spreads east during the day. A few thunderstorms develop across the south during the afternoon. Isolated storms could reach low severe limits if clouds clear out. Those could produce small hail and damaging winds. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-0.50″. Spotty light rain will be around tomorrow. Another system is expected to bring widespread Sunday night into Monday. There’s a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Monday. Amounts will range from 1.50-2.0″. The rain clears by Tuesday morning.

Today: Daytime rain showers with afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to mid 70s south

Sunday: Morning sunshine then becoming cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Widespread rain

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

