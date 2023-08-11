Remembering Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi: Health care and community leader dies of cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of Marquette’s longtime health care and community leaders, Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi, has died.

According to his obituary, Dr. Mazzuchi died at the Trillium House on Thursday following a battle with cancer.

Dr. Mazzuchi grew up in Washington D.C., was educated on the east coast, and after receiving his medical degree served in the Navy. When it was time to set up his first medical practice, he said he came here in 1973 by accident, having never heard of Marquette. It turned out to be a lifetime love affair between Mazzuchi and the community.

He came to Marquette when medical specialties were just beginning. His practice was internal medicine and nephrology, specializing in kidney disease. He played a leadership role in establishing Marquette as a regional medical center, serving terms as Chief of Staff at Marquette General Hospital and Executive Director of the Marquette Medical Center.

Mazzuchi was instrumental in developing the U.P. community campus for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, being named associate dean of the program and CEO of the Upper Peninsula Health Education Corporation. He talked about the programs during a visit to the Ryan Report.

“These programs now have been here, believe it or not, for almost 40 years. It’s become a doctor factory for the Upper Peninsula. Thirty percent or so of all the graduates of each of these two programs have become doctors in the U.P and are currently practicing here. I don’t know what we would do without them,” Mazzuchi said on the Ryan Report.

Although very busy with his medical duties, Mazzuchi was active in the community, serving as Marquette’s mayor and a member of the city commission. He also played leadership roles in the Marquette Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and other community organizations. In recognition of his dedication to the community, Mazzuchi received the Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

As a doctor, Mazzuchi saw the benefits of hospice care and he continued to serve as a volunteer after his retirement. As president of the Trillium House Board, he led the effort to raise over $2 million dollars to build the facility that provides hospice services care for patients who are unable to remain in their homes.

“Ironically at times even though the place is a hospice house and people in it are not doing well, there are times there of real honest family joy and when you see it, it really makes your heart swell,” Mazzuchi said on the Ryan Report.

The Trillium House is just a part of Dan Mazzuchi’s legacy. Dan Mazzuchi was 84 years old.

The Mazzuchi family will greet family and friends on Monday, Aug. 14 at Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church. A private burial will take place in the Park Cemetery.

