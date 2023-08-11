Oddfellows Wine Bar and Restaurant making a splash on Downtown Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a wine bar in Iron Mountain quickly became a full-fledged restaurant.

Since opening in March, Oddfellows has expanded its culinary offerings from small plates to full meals.

The bar and restaurant even hired a restaurant consultant, who’s previously worked in James Beard Award-winning restaurants, to add an element of richness. Though, Consultant Dani Revord says, any and all people are welcome at this restaurant: no fancy dress required.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by to chat with Revord and owner Jesse Land about the journey to opening and what’s to come.

Trudgeon’s main takeaway from her first visit to Oddfellows: the space provides an excellent atmosphere for date night.

If you’re celebrating a special occasion at the bar and restaurant, there is no need to make a second stop for flowers.

Oddfellows partners with Danielson’s Greenhouse for floral arrangements (for the customer to keep) by request.

The restaurant’s menu has “as much farm-to-table ingredients as [it] can get”, homemade pasta, and is allergen-friendly.

Oddfellows will serve Italian wine flights at the Iron Mountain Italian Fest on August 12.

Oddfellows Wine Bar and Restaurant is open from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 4:30 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can learn more about Oddfellows and its offerings at oddfellowswinebar.com.

