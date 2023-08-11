Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center awarded $20K grant to empower Marquette County child abuse survivors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center (NLCAC) has received a $20,000 dollar grant from the M.E. Davenport Foundation.

According to a press release from the organization, $10,000 dollars has been awarded for essential program-related supplies. In addition, the M.E. Davenport Foundation is putting forth a $10,000 dollar matching grant to support vital services at the center including forensic interviews, victim advocacy, coordination of a multidisciplinary team to respond to child abuse and community education.

The matching grant will match dollar-to-dollar all donations received by Sept. 15 up to $10,000 dollars.

The funding will enable the center to expand its critical services and provide a lifeline to children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse, neglect, human trafficking and other trauma.

The center works in partnership with the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, local law enforcement, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Women’s Center, schools, childcare providers and families to decrease instances of child maltreatment and protect children who have been victimized.

“We are deeply grateful to the M.E. Davenport Foundation for their commitment to helping us protect and support child abuse survivors,” said Sarah Zyburt, executive director of NLCAC. “This grant will significantly enhance our ability to offer comprehensive services, ensuring that children affected by abuse receive the specialized care they need to heal and thrive.”

The grant will be allocated to various vital supplies and services at the center. Children’s Advocacy Centers like Northern Lights provide:

Forensic Interviews: The center conducts forensic interviews in a child-friendly environment, designed to minimize distress and provide a safe space for children to share their experiences.

Medical Support: In collaboration with other local agencies, exams are provided by specially trained medical professionals which ensure the physical well-being of the survivors while collecting critical evidence that can be used to prosecute offenders.

Case Management: Dedicated case managers work closely with each survivor and their family, providing personalized support, guidance, and referrals to resources to help them rebuild their lives.

Court Support: Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center can support young victims when they must testify in court, providing comfort and using trauma-informed strategies which empower survivors and allow them to move forward from the trauma they have suffered and heal.

Prevention Education: The center will expand its efforts in educating the community about child abuse prevention, aiming to raise awareness and promote early intervention.

M.E. Davenport’s dollar-to-dollar match for individual donations up to the value of $10,000 means that every contribution from community members will be doubled, effectively doubling the impact and reach of their support.

“Individual contributions play a vital role in sustaining our services and ensuring that we can be there for every child who needs us,” Zyburt continued. “With this matching opportunity, the community’s support will go twice as far in helping these brave survivors achieve healing.”

To make a tax-deductible donation and have it matched, you can visit northernlightscac.org/donate.

