Negaunee Public Library announces record-breaking participation in summer reading program

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library said it saw record-breaking enrollment in its summer reading program.

More than 170 children participated this year, which was up from 93 last year. Library staff said the program’s success can be attributed to a partnership with Lakeview Elementary and two grants totaling $5,000.

One of the grants was from Dollar General and the other was from the Community Foundation of Marquette County. The Negaunee Public Library Director said she’d like to have more middle and high school students participate next year and continue improving the program.

“We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback and some negative feedback, but we want that too. We know that there is always room for improvement,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library Director.

Holman said the highest reader this year was a 14-year-old boy who read more than 23,000. She said that’s like reading the entire Harry Potter series nearly six times.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.