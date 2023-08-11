McDonald’s offering Lions-themed meal deals during football season

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - McDonald’s of Michigan is offering two Detroit Lions-themed meal deals during the 2023 football season.

A buy one get one free Big Mac® deal is available when the Lions get an interception in any game this year. The offer will only be available the day after the game and is offered exclusively in the McDonald’s mobile app.

BOGO Big Mac® deal
BOGO Big Mac® deal(McDonald's of Michigan)

A Lions Bundle Box deal will also be available seven days a week until the season ends.

Lions Bundle Box
Lions Bundle Box(McDonald's of Michigan)

The bundle box features two Big Mac® Sandwiches, an order of 20-piece McNuggets®, and two Medium Fries and is served in a custom, Lions-themed box. This box will be available at participating restaurants and in its mobile app starting Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“The Lions Bundle Box is the ultimate game day companion, ensuring that fans can enjoy a variety of their favorite McDonald’s classics while cheering for their beloved Detroit Lions,” McDonald’s of Michigan said. “Whether watching the game from the comfort of home or joining the action at the stadium, this bundle promises to elevate the game day experience.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

