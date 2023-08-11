Marquette Public Art Commission’s ‘Words to Live By and Bike By’ mural’s next round word: ‘Inspire’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Public Art Commission began the second round of its ‘Words to Live to and Bike by’ bike path mural in front of Superior Hills Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

The “Words to Live and Bike By” project consists of six texts inspired by site-specific murals on the ground of the Holly Greer Bike Path in Marquette. Marquette Public Art Commission members said before the words are chosen, applicants are asked to submit their own words and then it comes down to a vote. For round two, the art commission came up with the word “inspire.” On Friday morning, members began painting that word on the bike path. Members said the project hired six high school students in the Artists in Excellence Program (AIE). Elementary art teacher Linnea Gustafson describes why they decided to do this.

“We wanted to create one ourselves, so we thought to inspire was a great word,” Gustafson said. “We picked the location and the word and I came up with the design and they are all helping paint it.”

AIE High School student Belle Lagrou is one of the six students hired by Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tina Morin and she said her experience has been both informative and fun.

“They hired me to assist all the artists throughout the week for every word and so I’m just kind of here to help out where I can If they want me to paint or just run and get something or provide materials,” Belle Lagrou said.

You can find a full list of all the mural locations by clicking here.

