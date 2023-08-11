Lake Superior Village Youth & Family Center searching for gardening help

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Village is looking for volunteers to help with their garden.

On Mondays and Fridays, the kids from the Youth and Family Center at Lake Superior Village step outside to do some gardening. The days consist of the kids weeding, watering, planting and tending to the garden outside of the center.

The vegetables that they grow are then incorporated into fresh and free meals at the center.

Julia Beard, Youth and Family Center director, said doing this helps teach the kids where food comes from.

“Learning sustainable ways to grow and harvest food, being more dependent upon the land for food and things like that,” said Beard. “It’s really important for the kids to know that food that comes from gardens and things like that aren’t bad for them and that they can go and use them for really healthy meals.”

Beard said they are looking for volunteers to aid with the gardening process. Volunteers can show up, or they can contact the center.

They are also accepting donations of gardening supplies like mulch, weed barriers and fencing.

