Hall Farms in Rock is officially open

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hall Farms is officially open for sunflower season.

At the farm Thursday, kids gathered at picnic tables and played basketball while others skipped their way out to the field where sunflowers stretched as far as the eye could see.

“We’re almost in full bloom here,” Hall Farms Owner Teressa Hall said.

Visitors came from all over to enjoy the colorful flowers. People take large shears out into the field, find blooms that suit their fancy and cut them to take home.

“You can go anywhere in the field,” Hall said. “Whatever one talks to you.”

Betty Russell from Gwinn found three sunflowers that “talked” to her in the field of more than 400,000 plants.

“We have a church, Heritage Baptist Church in Skandia,” Russell said. “We’re going to use these inside. Just to celebrate summer, the end of summer.”

She came to the farm with her neighbor to enjoy the day.

“The bees are out beautifully pollinating,” Russell said. “It’s just a gorgeous day.”

Hall said the more seeds the bees pollinate, the bigger the harvest once the sunflowers finish their bloom. She also said most people have the same reaction when they are on a platform in the field.

“I think they’re amazed once they step up on the viewing stands, because then you can see over the flowers,” Hall said.

Russell agreed.

“It really is amazing. It’s awe-inspiring,” Russell said. “You just want to smile, cause you walk through and you feel like you see little smiles on their [the sunflowers] faces.”

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until the flowers are done, which Hall said would be about two weeks from now. People can purchase one flower for $1.00 or six for $5.00.

More information and updates can be found on the Hall Farms Facebook page.

