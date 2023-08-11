Golfers tee off to ‘Drive Away Violence’ in Bark River

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Golf Club in Bark River today.

The 8th annual “Drive Away Violence” fundraiser benefited the Tri-County Safe Harbor nonprofit. Participants decorated their carts, clad in tropical shirts and grass skirts to match the luau-themed event. Golfers bought raffle tickets for prizes, including a Lloyd Flanders chair and a bench donated by the 94th District Court.

Safe Harbor serves victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking, organizers said. The main shelter is in Escanaba, but they reach all of Delta County as well as two others.

“We have outreach programs in both Menominee and Schoolcraft County,” said Julia Gudwar, Safe Harbor board member. “We have resources available for anyone in need, and I just really want people to know that.”

Organizers said this was the biggest year yet for the event with a total of 24 teams signing up to play.

