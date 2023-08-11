Golfers tee off to ‘Drive Away Violence’ in Bark River

The 8th annual “Drive Away Violence” fundraiser benefited the Tri-County Safe Harbor nonprofit.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed off at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Golf Club in Bark River today.

The 8th annual “Drive Away Violence” fundraiser benefited the Tri-County Safe Harbor nonprofit. Participants decorated their carts, clad in tropical shirts and grass skirts to match the luau-themed event. Golfers bought raffle tickets for prizes, including a Lloyd Flanders chair and a bench donated by the 94th District Court.

Safe Harbor serves victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking, organizers said. The main shelter is in Escanaba, but they reach all of Delta County as well as two others.

“We have outreach programs in both Menominee and Schoolcraft County,” said Julia Gudwar, Safe Harbor board member. “We have resources available for anyone in need, and I just really want people to know that.”

Organizers said this was the biggest year yet for the event with a total of 24 teams signing up to play.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Latest News

The 8th annual “Drive Away Violence” fundraiser benefited the Tri-County Safe Harbor nonprofit.
Golfers tee off to ‘Drive Away Violence’ in Bark River
Hall Farms officially opens for sunflower season.
Hall Farms in Rock is officially open
A 75-year-old woman cycling along M-28 rode directly into the path of a vehicle.
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
The day will consist of showing off the cars from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cliffs Shaft Museum...
Buzz the Gut Car Show is back for 21st year