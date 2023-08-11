Former WLUC chief engineer dies

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who helped build WLUC-TV6 over the years has died.

John “Jack” Truitt was the chief engineer at WLUC for 38 years, from 1960 until 1998. He died Wednesday at the age of 89.

Truitt began working at WLUC when he was 26, four years after the station signed on. The U.S. Army veteran took great pride in improving WLUC’s over-the-air signal. He also guided the station’s relocation of its transmitter and tower.

One of the most significant changes Truitt oversaw was in the late 1960s when broadcasting transitioned from black and white to color. He later guided the station as it transitioned through video formats and into the digital era.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Marquette.

