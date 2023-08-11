Copper Country Rock & Mineral Club’s annual Gem & Mineral Show to run all weekend

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club’s annual Gem and Mineral Show is back for another year.

The free event is located at the Houghton Elementary School. The club invites the community to come and check out a wide variety of gem and mineral-themed activities.

“I think what’s nice about it is, well first, it’s the people involved,” said Geology Professor Nathalie Brandes, a member of the club. “Many people come back, year after year, and see friends.”

Brandes and her husband, also a member of the club, are both Michigan Tech University alumni and visit the area every summer. Brandes is also this year’s special speaker and presenter.

“This year, I will be talking about the geologic history of Michigan,” said Brandes and “That’s at 4 o’clock Saturday.”

There are multiple vendors selling all kinds of items, from copper to marble spheres to fossils.

“It’s just such a selection of minerals, not just from the Copper Country,” continued Brandes. “But from around the world. It’s nice to see a little bit of the different mineral treasures that the Earth has to offer, and also what our local area has to offer.”

Door prizes are also available, as well as displays and a silent auction. There is even a metal-detector treasure hunt and mineral grab bags for kids.

The show will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday will be its final day, going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.