Community members honored in Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame

The fours photos will soon hang on the Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame wall at Lakeview Elementary School.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four community members are now a part of the Negaunee Public Schools Hall of Fame.

Longtime Negaunee Administrator Don Mourand, longtime Referee Roland ‘Foo’ Koski, longtime Coach and Science Teacher Robert ‘Pappy’ Ellis and former Tino’s Bar and Pizza Owner John ‘Tino’ Argall were all inducted at a ceremony Friday evening.

The four were recognized for their contributions to the legacy of Negaunee Public Schools.

“There are so many more deserving that haven’t had a chance to get in yet,” Koski said. “When they take three or four a year there are another 15, 20, 25 that are waiting. I’m happy with what I did, and this is just an extra honor that the people in the community elected me to get in.”

Mourand said he learned many lessons being involved in the Negaunee school system.

“You have to love your job, you have got to love going to work, and you make relationships that last a lifetime. Certainly, you feel inappropriately picked out or selected or whatever the case may be,” Mourand said.

Mourand and Koski both said they are happy to join the Negaunee Hall of Fame and proud to call themselves Miners.

