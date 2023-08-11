Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Address Confidentiality Program Act during Houghton shelter meet-and-greet

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel visited the Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home in Houghton on Friday.

There, she, shelter staff and community members discussed the Address Confidentiality Program Act which will go into effect within the next month. The act, signed by Governor Whitmer in 2020, will hide the home addresses of survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence.

“We think that this program is going to go a long way towards protecting those individuals,” said Nessel. “And making victims and survivors of domestic violence and other assault of crimes feel safer.”

The program would provide survivors with a substitute address when needed by public agencies and a free mail forwarding service. Nessel said this would prevent perpetrators from discovering a survivor’s residence through public records.

However, Nessel said there are still some challenges in implementing the act, including working out the technology for it and ensuring necessary people are trained.

“And then also getting people trained on the program,” added Nessel. “So, we have to have people who are certified that can assist victims and survivors of domestic violence and other crimes of violence, so that they know how to participate in this program.”

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home Executive Director Mary Niemela said when the act does take effect, she expects it will help the shelter serve its residents even better.

“Those who work with victims of domestic violence want to do everything we can to protect the whereabouts of a victim,” said Niemela.

Organizations or groups interested in becoming certified should reach out to the Attorney General’s office.

You can email Nessel at AG-ACP@michigan.gov, and visit the program page by clicking here.

