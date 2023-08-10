Whitmer announces funding to Marquette housing project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A housing project in Marquette is getting more than $1 million from the state.

The future Black Rock Crossing project, located at 1502 W Ridge St. in Marquette, has received $1.4 million from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding Thursday.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) is the project lead and said the development will create more affordable housing for tribal members. KBIC CEO Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham said it is exciting to see support from this project at the state level.

“We are super excited about this funding, you know, not just to increase housing within Marquette County, but ultimately because this project will help address tribal members who are unable to obtain housing in the Marquette area,” LaPointe-Dunham said.

Black Rock Crossing will house 50 one- and two-bedroom units. LaPointe-Dunham said while there will be some units available to the larger community, the primary focus will be to serve tribal members.

“Some units are solely set aside for tribal members. These are one- to two-bedroom units. Which is ideal for, you know, downsizing families, our elderly or the college student moving to Marquette,” LaPointe-Dunham said.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said partnering with the KBIC on projects like this is vital to addressing the needs of all community members.

“I think this is a really great thing to work with the tribe and with KBIC specifically for this, which is housing. We have some really important needs here in our community and making sure that we support all of our community members is really important,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs said once the KBIC has finalized all of the planning approvals, they can break ground for the complex.

