WATCH: NMU Football checks out new locker room, Delta county recall signature event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today we take a look at NMU’s new Football locker room, a Delta County recall petition signature event and an adoption event.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 7, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.