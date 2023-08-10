Volunteers help clean Presque Isle

Volunteers helped clean up Presque Isle.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Conservation District had volunteers help clean up Presque Isle Park on Wednesday.

Volunteers picked up trash around the park and along the lake shore. All volunteers were awarded a free drink at Ore Docks Brewery for participating.

The Marquette Conservation District Manager Maddie O’Donnell said the lake is an important resource to protect.

“Lake Superior provides drinking water to a lot of people,” said O’Donnell. “So, we want to make sure that’s not being polluted by microplastics, and it also provides a lot of food to the region in the form of fish. we want to make sure that the ecosystems in the lake are not being negatively impacted by things like plastic in the water.”

The next event will be at Barrel and Beam on Aug. 29 for a composting workshop.

