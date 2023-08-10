Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: Alyssa Palmer

“Yooper Girl” Alyssa Palmer is home from Nashville for a free concert at the American Legion.
Alyssa Palmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Alyssa Palmer joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette native who’s made a mark on the Nashville music scene is comin’ home for a concert.

Alyssa Palmer stopped by Upper Michigan Today on Thursday to play original tunes.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Marquette Co. Fair, free Taco Bell on Tuesdays, free gas for college students, Disney/Hulu price hike, and latest Taylor Swift news.

Now, back to music.

Alyssa Palmer will play a free, open-to-the-public show at the American Legion Post 44 on Friday, August 11 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Marquette native Alyssa Palmer about her music career.

You heard on first on Upper Michigan Today...

Palmer plays her song “American Dream”.

Alyssa Palmer plays her original song "American Dream".

And finally, she closes out the show with fan-favorite “Yooper Girl”.

Alyssa Palmer plays her original song "Yooper Girl".

You can listen to Alyssa Palmer’s music on your streaming service or at alyssa-palmer.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on Weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

