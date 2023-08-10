Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: Alyssa Palmer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette native who’s made a mark on the Nashville music scene is comin’ home for a concert.

Alyssa Palmer stopped by Upper Michigan Today on Thursday to play original tunes.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Marquette Co. Fair, free Taco Bell on Tuesdays, free gas for college students, Disney/Hulu price hike, and latest Taylor Swift news.

Now, back to music.

Alyssa Palmer will play a free, open-to-the-public show at the American Legion Post 44 on Friday, August 11 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Marquette native Alyssa Palmer about her music career.

Palmer plays her song “American Dream”.

And finally, she closes out the show with fan-favorite “Yooper Girl”.

You can listen to Alyssa Palmer’s music on your streaming service or at alyssa-palmer.com.

