Three-time defending state champion North Central Jets return to practice field

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets began prepping for their title defense this week with two-a-day practices. The Jets are one of the most successful eight-man football programs in Michigan, winning three-straight state championships and five out of the last eight. North Central has been so successful, that this incoming group of seniors has never lost a high school football game.

This year may be different, as the Jets lost 13 players due to graduation, including star quarterback Luke Gorzinski. North Central head coach Leo Gorzinski acknowledged the loss of such talent from last year’s team, but firmly believes the 2023 group is not coming in short of experience.

“These kids had a lot of blowout games, and a lot of these kids, even the younger ones, got varsity minutes. They got to play; they have experience in it,” Gorzinski said.

With a new season often comes new leadership, and senior linemen Hunter Robinson and Max Nason are ready to take on the task.

“Being a leader is something that I always strive to be. I want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and make us feel like a team,” Robinson said.

Robinson credited the other seniors for their leadership and said he strives to be like them. Nason pointed out that along with good coaching and strong leadership, the brotherhood is what makes this group especially unique.

“After the season nobody sees it but we’re in the weight room and we’re all together. We’re always finding time to hang out with each other, it’s like a family,” Nason said.

The coaches and players are eager to see all their hard work during the offseason pay off. The Jets will begin their title defense at home against Ironwood on Aug. 25.

