School officials respond after sinking fund passes

By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. NICHOLAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mid-Peninsula School District is responding after taxpayers voted to pass a new millage Tuesday.

The 1 mill sinking fund will go toward upgrading and maintaining school facilities. This includes transportation, security and upgrades for the track.

Superintendent Eric VanDamme said this is a great opportunity for the district.

“Very grateful to live and work in such a great community that values education and knows what we’re trying to do for the students,” VanDamme said. “This is going to benefit kids for the next 10 years in a great way.”

VanDamme encourages people to read and learn about millages in their district and what they can do for students.

