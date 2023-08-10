Rounds of rain, thunder roll in ahead of the weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure responsible for a drier, less rainier Upper Michigan Thursday gives way to a sweeping clipper system arrives overnight -- bringing rounds of potentially soaking rain plus strong thunderstorms to the region Friday. Gradual clearing works over the U.P. later Saturday as the system completely departs the region.

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up again late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late with rain, few thunderstorms west early Friday morning then spreading eastward

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers plus afternoon thunderstorms; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.