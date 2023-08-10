Rounds of rain, thunder roll in ahead of the weekend

Potentially soaking rain, strong thunderstorms towards Friday as a Northern Great Plains system enters the U.P.
Potentially soaking rain, strong thunderstorms towards Friday as a Northern Great Plains system...
Potentially soaking rain, strong thunderstorms towards Friday as a Northern Great Plains system enters the U.P.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure responsible for a drier, less rainier Upper Michigan Thursday gives way to a sweeping clipper system arrives overnight -- bringing rounds of potentially soaking rain plus strong thunderstorms to the region Friday. Gradual clearing works over the U.P. later Saturday as the system completely departs the region.

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick up again late Sunday through next Monday by way of a passing Canadian Prairies system.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late with rain, few thunderstorms west early Friday morning then spreading eastward

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers plus afternoon thunderstorms; cool

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing late; cool to mild

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with a chance of rain late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Abductor dead after firing at US Marshals during child rescue operation in Eastern Upper Peninsula
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Latest News

breezy
Breezy day then a wet & cooler trend
breezy
Breezy day then a wet trend
Drier but breezy conditions Thursday following frontal system passage overnight.
Thunderstorm, shower threats to diminish to a sunnier but breezy Thursday
Drier but breezy conditions Thursday following frontal system passage overnight.
Thunderstorm, shower threats to diminish to a sunnier but breezy Thursday