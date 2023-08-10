Residents react as Presque Isle Park walking hours extended

PIPAC Meeting in Marquette
PIPAC Meeting in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has extended walking hours at Presque Isle Park. On Wednesday night, a small group of residents said they’re not fans.

At Wednesday’s Presque Isle Park Advisory Committee meeting, about a half dozen residents said they want the park open to vehicles to accommodate those with disabilities and people who have difficulty walking.

The previous walking hours were from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The new hours are from 6 p.m. to park close. Officials said the move is only temporary due to a staff shortage.

“There was discussion throughout the committee and it seemed like a reasonable request, so we supported it,” said Tara Gluski, PIPAC Chair. “There isn’t a discussion to close the island to drivers permanently. At this point, what we’re talking about is a reduction in hours two nights a week in order to accommodate a staffing issue that the city is having.”

Despite Wednesday’s comments, city staff say they’ve had plenty of positive comments about the walking hours’ extension.

