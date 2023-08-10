Recycle 906′s Bradley Austin receives CCRI ‘Recycler of the Year’ award

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906 Director of Operations Bradley Austin received a ‘Recycler of the Year’ award Wednesday evening.

It was presented by the Copper Country Recycling Initiative (CCRI) at their regular meeting at the Portage Lake District Library (PLDL). The CCRI is an organization of volunteers that focuses on educating the community on recycling, as well as applying for grants that assist recycling programs.

“We try to expand existing recycling options by reaching out to community partners,” said CCRI Co-Chair Ginny Hemmer. “Saying, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about starting something like this?’”

Hemmer says the award was created in 2018 to honor businesses, organizations or an individual who shows great effort toward recycling. She notes that Austin showed his eligibility for this award through his education and support of grassroots organizations like the CCRI. Austin’s work with Recycle 906 has also been a factor.

“He’s just been a tremendous advocate for recycling,” continued Hemmer. “And has really enhanced what we’re able to do, as far as recycling goes, within our community.”

Upon receiving the award, Austin thanked the initiative for their support and work.

“As they say, ‘It takes a village’,” said Austin. “But in this particular case, I really want to thank everyone for all the support you have always given us, so I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Austin says that he will be leaving his Marquette County Solid Waste Management and Recycle 906 positions on Friday. He will be moving downstate to be closer to his family but says he will be working in the same industry.

To learn more about the CCRI, check out their Facebook page. Meetings are held at the PLDL on the second Wednesday of every month from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

