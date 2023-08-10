Read UP Bookmobile returns to Skandia for year 5

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile stop to pick up your next good book is back in Upper Michigan.

Five years ago, a Gwinn native named Melissa Derby decided to start passing out books to the community at the Skandia farmers market for free.

Derby said she began Read U.P. Bookmobile when she was at a thrift store one day and noticed they were throwing away hundreds of books. She said after collecting all the books she decided to set a table outside of her house and pass out the free books to anyone who showed up.

Derby said her main goal of doing this is because reading is a fundamental element of any kind of learning.

“In the beginning when I first started this, I didn’t realize that more kids are not reading and them more onto computers and then when the pandemic hit everything was online,” said Derby. “Thats actually when I really started kind of picking up was like three years ago because people wanted their kids of the computer, off Zoom and off of their online classes.”

Derby also expressed how she will be doing this once a month all around Marquette County.

