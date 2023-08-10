Petting zoo visits UP Children’s Museum for Second Thursday Creative Series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum was quite a zoo Thursday night, a petting zoo that is.

It’s part of their Second Thursday Creative Series.

Animals from the Jo-Kay Corral were inside the museum for children and families to visit and pet. They had a pony, bunnies, a goat, a lamb, chickens, kittens and a golden retriever.

The Jo-Kay Corral Owner says she hopes to educate the families about farming.

“Our goal is that kids will understand the importance of farming and where their food comes from. That’s so important, and kids go to the store and have no clue where all that food came from, so really our main goal is just to let people know how important farming is,” said Jodi McIlhany, Jo-Kay Corral owner.

The Marquette City Fire Department also had a firetruck stop by outside for the event.

The Jo-Kay Corral also offers day camps for families that want to see what life is like out on the farm.

