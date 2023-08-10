North Carolina roller coaster reopens after being shut down over crack in support beam

Carowinds staff said the Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday. (WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A roller coaster at a North Carolina amusement park has reopened nearly six weeks after it closed following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday after the completion of the repair and testing process and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

The inspection followed the installation of a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, park staff said.

The ride was then operated for over 500 full cycles and tests and inspections were performed to ensure its integrity throughout that period, Carowinds’ Thursday update stated.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the bureau conducted its final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement read in part.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Abductor dead after firing at US Marshals during child rescue operation in Eastern Upper Peninsula
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
Iron Street is currently closed to traffic.
Iron Street revisited: State of downtown Negaunee enhancement project
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Dara Lindenbaum, center, listens during a Federal...
Federal Election Commission moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads
The Jacobetti Ride will be on August 12 and will start at noon.
Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association prepares for 9th annual Jacobetti Ride
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members