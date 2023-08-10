No one hurt in Marquette porch fire

(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a fully involved porch fire at 107 W Prospect Street in Marquette Wednesday evening.

It happened right next to the Marquette Fire Department building at 723 N Front Street.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was called out to the fire at 7:25 p.m.

After fire crews put out hot spots and performed overhaul, they cleared the scene at 8:37 p.m.

There was also no one home at the time of the fire.

The Marquette Fire Department said it was assisted by the Marquette Police Department, the Marquette Township Fire Department, the Chocolay Township Fire Department and the UPHS 140 unit.

