New class of Miners to be added to Negaunee Hall of Fame

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fourth class of Negaunee Miners will be inducted into the Negaunee Hall of Fame Friday evening.

There will be four inductees, including Don Mourand, a long-time administrator in the district, John Argall, an avid business owner and supporter of Negaunee public schools, Roland Koski, a referee and local historian, and finally Robert Ellis, a long-time teacher and coach.

Dan Skewis, Negaunee Public School superintendent, said this is a way to show appreciation for those who have helped build the Negaunee reputation to what it is today.

“I think it’s a huge honor. Our district is rich in history. We feel very proud of who we work for, and our community supports us and has always supported us,” Skewis said “I think the people that have been inducted up to this point have been ones that have made a direct impact on the success of Negaunee Public Schools.”

The ceremony will commence Friday. Tickets are no longer available.

