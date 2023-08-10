New campground opens in West Ishpeming

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brasswire Campground in West Ishpeming is now accepting new campers.

Camp staff says the new campground off Malton Road has 50 rustic campsites with potable water and restrooms onsite. The grounds are also near bike and hiking trails with accessibility for horseback riding.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says he believes this campground will be a premiere destination for those looking to enjoy nature on the west end.

“This is Ishpeming’s backyard. Families can bring their kids over for a very small fee of $25 a night and put three, or four tents with kids in them and just have a great time and have s’mores and picnics and just have time to recreate together as a family, as a community,” Cugini said.

Reservations are open now through October. To learn more, visit the campsite’s website.

