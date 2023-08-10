Marquette County church hosts monthly Feeding America event

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people in Marquette County made their way to a local church to take part in ‘Feeding America’ Thursday.

Around 50 volunteers filled and handed out boxes of food at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey. Families then stayed in their cars to receive the goods.

Silver Creek Church Feeding America Organizer Caitlyn Hausmann said events like these are an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Volunteers come not just from our church, but from the entire community. Today we have a doctor’s office here, we also have Embers Credit Union here, helping us serve. So it’s not just about us, the church, it’s about just community helping community,” Hausmann said.

The church will host another pantry event on Sep. 14th.

