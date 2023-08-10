Marquette County church hosts monthly Feeding America event

Volunteers set up to provide food to drivers in Harvey
Volunteers set up to provide food to drivers in Harvey(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people in Marquette County made their way to a local church to take part in ‘Feeding America’ Thursday.

Around 50 volunteers filled and handed out boxes of food at the Silver Creek Church in Harvey. Families then stayed in their cars to receive the goods.

Silver Creek Church Feeding America Organizer Caitlyn Hausmann said events like these are an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Volunteers come not just from our church, but from the entire community. Today we have a doctor’s office here, we also have Embers Credit Union here, helping us serve. So it’s not just about us, the church, it’s about just community helping community,” Hausmann said.

The church will host another pantry event on Sep. 14th.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Abductor dead after firing at US Marshals during child rescue operation in Eastern Upper Peninsula
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township

Latest News

All volunteers were awarded a free drink at Ore Docks Brewery for participating.
Volunteers help clean Presque Isle
A small group of Marquette residents voiced their displeasure for the extended walking hours at...
Residents react as Presque Isle Park walking hours extended
The 1 mill sinking fund will go toward upgrading and maintaining school facilities.
School officials respond after sinking fund passes
Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says this campground will serve as a backyard for anyone...
New campground opens in Ishpeming