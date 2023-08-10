Iron Street revisited: State of downtown Negaunee enhancement project

Iron Street is currently closed to traffic.
Iron Street is currently closed to traffic.
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A renovation project in downtown Negaunee remains underway on Iron Street.

The City of Negaunee started its downtown enhancement project on July 10. City officials say the project focuses on needed infrastructure upgrades for Iron Street. Currently, construction crews are installing fire suppression and service laterals.

Despite Iron Street being shut down to traffic, City Manager Nate Heffron said businesses are still up and running.

“We stay in touch with businesses on an almost daily basis,” Heffron said. “Most of them are still seeing the same amount of traffic they’ve had in the past or they’re seeing a slight uptick to some degree. Very few are seeing a lower amount of service coming to downtown.”

Heffron also said sidewalks and roads are expected to be paved in September. He encourages everyone to be patient as the project continues.

