IncredibleBank Foundation donates $10K for digital sign at Calumet Colosseum

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The IncredibleBank Foundation has donated $10,000 to Calumet Township for the installation of a digital sign at the historic Calumet Colosseum.

The Calumet Colosseum is the oldest continuously operating ice rink in North America.

According to a press release, the modern digital sign will provide a platform for sharing information, event announcements, and community updates.

“Our dedication to our community is at the heart of everything we do at IncredibleBank,” said Jamie Thyrion Market Manager of IncredibleBank’s Houghton and Calumet branches. “We are excited to contribute to the enhancement of Calumet Colosseum, a cherished symbol of unity in our community.”

Township Supervisor Tim Gasperich expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, “The Calumet Colosseum is not just an arena; it’s woven into the fabric of our township’s history. The digital sign will empower us to communicate effectively and keep our community connected.”

The donation will further the Colosseum’s legacy as a hub of entertainment, sports, and community engagement.

