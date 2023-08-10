Holy Protection Monastery invites community to attend 40th anniversary celebration

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holy Protection Monastery, or the Holy Transfiguration Skete, has become well known in the Keweenaw for operating The Jam Pot.

The bakery, run by the monks of the Society of St. John, churns out homemade loaves of bread, treats, jams and more along M-26 on the way to Copper Harbor.

But the monastery is recognizing a history beyond its popular baked goods this month and will soon celebrate 40 years since its establishment.

Built in 1983, the monastery started as a one-room schoolhouse. Co-Founders Father Basil and Father Nicholas wanted to use art and music to promote Catholicism.

“Father Nicholas was a musician himself, a composer,” said Holy Protection Monastery Hegumen Father Ambrose. “He did a lot of concerts. They were trying to bring the sacred back into the Roman Rite.”

The monastery followed Roman Catholicism until 1995, before following Byzantine Catholicism. The church that stands today was built in 2003.

Inside the monastery are dozens of images, or icons, of Byzantine artwork, as well as three major pieces made by Colin Gifford, the monastery’s full-time artist. Gifford says these icons are used in prayer.

“As a Christian, we are called to pray through the icon,” said Gifford. “The icon isn’t something we actually worship, it’s like a reminder of something that is more divine and more holy.”

Several of the icons are prints. Father John, the monastery iconographer, is working on recreating the artwork on the prints to replace them. He says he uses both traditional and contemporary methods.

“Icons have always been done in encaustics or egg tempera, " said John. “Acrylic is something a little bit new now, but it is a lot easier to use in some ways, too.”

This continues as part of the monastery’s 300-year plan, which will see additions like an art studio and private retreats be added to the property over time.

The community will be able to see many pieces of artwork during a divine liturgy and reception to celebrate the anniversary. The monks say it will also be an opportunity to get to better know the community and vice versa.

“People who have known us in the community, or maybe people who don’t know us and would like to meet us,” said Holy Protection Monastery Monk Father Sergius. “A lot of people have memories of the monastery, or experiences here, so they might enjoy coming out for the event.”

The anniversary celebration will be on Aug. 27, with the liturgy at 10 a.m. and the reception at 11:45 a.m.

