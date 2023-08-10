Getting enough sleep is important preparation for upcoming school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School is rapidly approaching for students in the Upper Peninsula, and health experts say there are a few ways to get off to a strong start this year.

Sleep is one factor students often have trouble with.

One tip health professionals suggest is getting on the right track is to wake up earlier each day leading up to the start of school.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Provisional Health Director Robert Van Howe also recommended getting medical necessities out of the way long before school starts.

“Yeah, just make sure you sign up for your vaccinations early,” Van Howe said. “You don’t want to be stuck waiting at the last-minute waiting for something like that to be done. Also, if there’s physical forms that need to be completed for school, such as for sports, get those done early as well so you’re not all piling up at the last minute. "

Van Howe says that doing these things can prevent exhaustion at the beginning of the school year.

