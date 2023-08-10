Getting enough sleep is important preparation for upcoming school year

Students prepare for the beginning of the year.
Students prepare for the beginning of the year.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Ethan Jennings
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School is rapidly approaching for students in the Upper Peninsula, and health experts say there are a few ways to get off to a strong start this year.

Sleep is one factor students often have trouble with.

One tip health professionals suggest is getting on the right track is to wake up earlier each day leading up to the start of school.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Provisional Health Director Robert Van Howe also recommended getting medical necessities out of the way long before school starts.

“Yeah, just make sure you sign up for your vaccinations early,” Van Howe said. “You don’t want to be stuck waiting at the last-minute waiting for something like that to be done. Also, if there’s physical forms that need to be completed for school, such as for sports, get those done early as well so you’re not all piling up at the last minute. "

Van Howe says that doing these things can prevent exhaustion at the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Latest News

The community will be able to see many pieces of artwork during a divine liturgy and reception...
Holy Protection Monastery invites community to attend 40th anniversary celebration
All proceeds from the car show go to the Marquette Women’s Center, honoring Jessica Drummond, a...
Classic Cars on Third returning to Marquette next weekend
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall...
USA Today nominates Tahquamenon Falls for ‘Best Fall Foliage’
Car aficionados come for the annual Buzz the Gut Car Show.
Buzz the Gut Car Show is back for 21st year