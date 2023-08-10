Department of Veteran’s Affairs Caregiver Support Program holds annual resource fair

The VA Caregiver Support Program Employee Michelle DeGrave said when attendees walk in, they receive information about one of two programs.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of Veteran’s Affairs Caregiver Support Program held its annual resource fair at the Oscar G. Johnson Medical center in Iron Mountain.

The Center’s Public Affairs Specialist, Robert Wollenberg, said this fair is important because resources for caregivers can be hard to come by in the U.P.

“You have folks trying to care for a veteran with very little resources if any at all and what this program provides is mental health resources,” Wollenberg said. “They provide possibly financial resources; they provide a lot of resources to the care giver to be able to help that veteran.”

VA Caregiver Support Program employee Michelle DeGrave said when attendees walk in, they receive information about one of two programs.

“The first is the stipend program otherwise known as PCAFC and in there the caregiver can potentially be compensated for the care that they are providing to their veteran and the other leg of things is the general program or PGCSS.” DeGrave said.

DeGrave says the general program offers resources like peer groups and one on one support, as well as creative writing courses. DeGrave also went on to explain how people can know if you qualify.

“Without program they do have to be a family caregiver, or it can be a friend or neighbor,” said DeGrave. “They do have to be residing with the veteran and that’s for that PCAFC program. For the PGCSS program, you just simply have to be caregiving for a veteran.”

Employees also said if you missed today’s fair you can call their office and they will mail you the information. The contact information is 906-774-3300 ext. 32075

