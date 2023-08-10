Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association prepares for 9th annual Jacobetti Ride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans is getting a special delivery this Saturday.

The Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association is preparing for its 9th annual Jacobetti Ride. Riders will start at American Legion Post 349 in Little Lake at noon and travel to the Jacobetti Home for Veterans to deliver a check.

Commander Joe Kerekes said the ride is about ‘vets helping vets.’

“Jacobetti, which is a home for vets, where else can you go?” Kerekes said. “We also help other organizations and we do help vets in the area and around northern Wisconsin sometimes. They might have a little issue like a car payment or house payments.”

Kerekes said they’ve been able to donate nearly $8,000 every year to Jacobetti. The money is made through donations from other organizations and members of the public.

Mike ‘Cookieman’ Cook said you don’t have to be a veteran or even a motorcyclist to participate.

“Even if you don’t ride, but you want to participate, fall in back behind us and come into town and follow us in,” Cook said. “And if people can come out just to wave at us as we’re going down the road or something. We very much love to see that happen.”

Cook said the festivities don’t stop after delivering the check. There will be food, a raffle, and other entertainment at American Legion Post 349.

“At night we will have music, there’s gonna be a band playing at night for people’s entertainment inside,” Cook said. “It’s open to the public, come out there, support us that way, have a couple sociables, it’s gonna be a good time.”

Cook encourages everyone to come out to show support for those who have served.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.