Classic Cars on Third returning to Marquette next weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers are preparing for the seventh annual Classic Cars on Third in Marquette.

The show started as a way to remember Jessica Drummond, who was the victim of a domestic violence murder in 2015. Drummond’s parents also wanted to give back, which is how Classic Cars on Third became a major fundraiser for the Women’s Center in Marquette.

“The Dupras’ are car enthusiasts and a friend group as well, and they wanted a way to not only remember but give back so, they started the classic car show,” said Andrea Numikoski, Women’s Center development director.

The event continues to grow and this year there are some new features including live music.

“This year we are opening it up to not only classic cars but also vintage motorcycles so that will be fun. Ramble Tamble will be playing as well as a whole slew of other activities,” Numikoski added.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has partnered with the Women’s Center since the start of Classic Cars on Third.

“It all started with the owners of the Third Base Bar, which is a downtown business, and because we engage so much with downtown events it just made sense, and for such a good cause too. With already having a partnership with the Women’s Center for Ladies’ Night, this was just a simple call and it’s a good partnership,” said Marquette DDA Business Outreach/Promotions Director Michael Bradford.

The DDA also hopes its new social district will add to the event’s atmosphere.

“This is the first time now, for this event, that we’re going to extend the social district into the event, because it’s been so successful for our last two events with Music on Third and Blueberry Fest that it seemed like a no-brainer,” Bradford added.

Classic Cars on Third is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are still sponsorships available for the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.