Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28

Superior St. at M-28(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chocolay Township woman was severely injured Wednesday after she was hit by a car while on her bike.

The Chocolay Township Police Department responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash at the intersection of M-28 and Superior St.

A 75-year-old woman was cycling east on the south shoulder of M-28. She attempted to cross the highway heading to Superior St. and rode directly into the path of a vehicle.

Chocolay Township Police say that her injuries were severe but do not appear to be life-threatening.

She was transported to UP Health System-Marquette by paramedics. The driver and passenger in the vehicle, both Gwinn residents, were not injured.

Chocolay Township Police were assisted by MSP Troopers from the Negaunee Post, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Chocolay Township Fire/Rescue and UP Health System EMS.

Chocolay Township Police would also like to thank the citizens and doctor that stopped to help.

