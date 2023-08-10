Cardiovascular clinic celebrates approaching opening

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Later in August, Escanaba residents won’t have to go far for heart-related health care.

The Cardiovascular Care Clinic, located at St. Francis Hospital, celebrated its approaching opening with a blessing on Wednesday.

St. Francis Hospital President Kelly Jefferson said the 6,500-square-foot clinic will focus on outpatient care.

“We will offer services five days a week right here in Escanaba,” Jefferson said. “We entered into this partnership because we saw a need for additional cardiovascular care here at St. Francis. We knew that our community was having to drive long distances for those services and, often times, had to wait lengthy amount of time for an appointment for that. So, we knew we could do better.”

Jefferson said the clinic will also bring more employment opportunities to the area.

“We hired, not only, front office staff, but also, additional clinic staff to help support the physicians and advanced practice providers in the care of our patients,” Jefferson said. “Also, a new cardiac device clinic nurse as well, so several staff have been added.”

Jefferson said construction for the clinic cost about $1.5 million and was made possible through a partnership between St. Francis Hospital and Bellin Health out of Green Bay.

Bellin Health President Dr. James Rider said it’s been great working alongside the hospital.

“They’re just fantastic partners,” Dr. Rider said. “From beginning to end, every conversation with them there’s just an attitude of: ‘How can we work this out together? How can we make this happen?’”

The clinic is expected to open on August 21.

