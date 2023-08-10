Buzz the Gut Car Show is back for 21st year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 21st annual Buzz the Gut Classic Car Show and Parade is taking place Saturday.

Participants bring their cars from Wisconsin and Lower Michigan to take part in this show.

The day will consist of showing off the cars from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cliffs Shaft Museum in Ishpeming, followed by a parade and a dance at 8 p.m. The dance will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Club, featuring music by Swampberry Moonshine.

Scott Perry, Buzz the Gut president, said they’ve continued for so many years because everyone enjoys the classic cars and the festivities.

“We kept it going because I think everyone is interested in the old cars and the get-together. We were probably one of the biggest car shows around when we started 21 years ago, and it seems that a lot of car shows have followed us,” said Perry.

Buzz the Gut Classic Car Show and Parade is free to attend and anyone is welcome to join in.

