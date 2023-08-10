Breezy day then a wet & cooler trend

A breezy day is ahead with gusts out of the northwest ranging 20-25mph during the afternoon. Alger County has a high swim risk as those gusty winds will cause wave heights to be around 3-5ft. A system will bring rain tonight becoming widespread tomorrow morning. Then, scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. A few could be severe with small hail and strong wind gusts. Light rain continues into Saturday. Rainfall amounts will range around 1.0-1.5″. Then, another system comes on Monday with more rain.

Today: Sun/clouds, breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Friday: Morning widespread rain showers with scattered storms in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Breezy with light scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid-70s

