Breezy day then a wet & cooler trend
A breezy day is ahead with gusts out of the northwest ranging 20-25mph during the afternoon. Alger County has a high swim risk as those gusty winds will cause wave heights to be around 3-5ft. A system will bring rain tonight becoming widespread tomorrow morning. Then, scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. A few could be severe with small hail and strong wind gusts. Light rain continues into Saturday. Rainfall amounts will range around 1.0-1.5″. Then, another system comes on Monday with more rain.
Today: Sun/clouds, breezy and cooler
>Highs: 60s north, low to mid 70s south
Friday: Morning widespread rain showers with scattered storms in the afternoon
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Saturday: Breezy with light scattered rain showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime rain showers
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid-70s
