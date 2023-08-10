2023 Marquette County Fair has begun

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fairgrounds were alive with the sounds of fairgoers and animals today.

On Thursday morning, the annual Marquette County Fair began day one of three. Fair Board President Walt Maki said attendees can expect plenty of action.

“We have a circus, we have a motorcycle that’s going to be inside a drum and [the fair] has a high wire act, which is some new things we haven’t had before,” Maki said. “We’ve also got a nice petting zoo, and we have had that before it’s just a big popular item here, [we’ll have] BMX stunt bikes and a brand-new magician who promises to saw his wife in half, three times a day.”

Maki said this year there are 40 vendors selling gadgets, clothing items and, of course, fair food. He also expressed how this year, the fairgrounds will be lit bright with LED lights to cut down on energy use.

“We’ve got like a three-year project to turn all of our lights into LED lights. We did the first phase this year,” Maki said. “The area lights are new and then a bunch of the outside lights are new. We are trying to cut down on our energy bill a little bit.”

Maki said all the money made from the fair goes back into the Fairgrounds LED project and the Fairgrounds maintenance. He also said tickets for the fair are $7 for adults and $3 for children. The fairgrounds will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

