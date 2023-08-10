2023 Marquette County Fair has begun

This one of the cows that you can come and pet at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.
This one of the cows that you can come and pet at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fairgrounds were alive with the sounds of fairgoers and animals today.

On Thursday morning, the annual Marquette County Fair began day one of three. Fair Board President Walt Maki said attendees can expect plenty of action.

“We have a circus, we have a motorcycle that’s going to be inside a drum and [the fair] has a high wire act, which is some new things we haven’t had before,” Maki said. “We’ve also got a nice petting zoo, and we have had that before it’s just a big popular item here, [we’ll have] BMX stunt bikes and a brand-new magician who promises to saw his wife in half, three times a day.”

Maki said this year there are 40 vendors selling gadgets, clothing items and, of course, fair food. He also expressed how this year, the fairgrounds will be lit bright with LED lights to cut down on energy use.

“We’ve got like a three-year project to turn all of our lights into LED lights. We did the first phase this year,” Maki said. “The area lights are new and then a bunch of the outside lights are new. We are trying to cut down on our energy bill a little bit.”

Maki said all the money made from the fair goes back into the Fairgrounds LED project and the Fairgrounds maintenance. He also said tickets for the fair are $7 for adults and $3 for children. The fairgrounds will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Jesse Churchill
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Superior St. at M-28
Chocolay Township bicyclist severely injured after being hit by car on M-28
Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder

Latest News

The community will be able to see many pieces of artwork during a divine liturgy and reception...
Holy Protection Monastery invites community to attend 40th anniversary celebration
All proceeds from the car show go to the Marquette Women’s Center, honoring Jessica Drummond, a...
Classic Cars on Third returning to Marquette next weekend
Students prepare for the beginning of the year.
Getting enough sleep is important preparation for upcoming school year
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR. An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall...
USA Today nominates Tahquamenon Falls for ‘Best Fall Foliage’
Car aficionados come for the annual Buzz the Gut Car Show.
Buzz the Gut Car Show is back for 21st year