19th annual Pasty Festival to feature Pasty Fest Olympics, Art Prize competition

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 19th annual Pasty Fest in Calumet is just over a week away.

The event celebrates the Cornish-made comfort food that has become a staple across the U.P.

While always packed with events and activities, organizers say this year’s festival will take a new form.

“This year, our theme is Pasty Fest Olympics,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “We’ve taken our four traditional perennial events, the horseshoe tournament, the car show, our bake-off and our eating competition, and we’ve added to those three new events.”

Those new events are a pasty-making relay race, a truck-pull event called the Pasty Pull and the Art Prize competition. The art competition features a wide assortment of different pasty-themed art pieces, which can be viewed and voted on at several Calumet businesses.

Prizes for the events include pasty-themed medals as well as cash prizes for the art contest and truck pull.

Replacing the festival’s parade this year will be opening and closing ceremonies for these events. Representative Markkanen will even be present for the opening ceremony.

“And at the end, we will be awarding our Olympians, the winners of each of these events, during our closing ceremonies,” continued Polzien.

One returning competitor for this year’s pasty-eating contest is Jon ‘The Hammer’ Bates. Contestants have five minutes to eat as many pasties as possible. Bates won the contest last year and is aiming for gold to preserve his title.

“It’s all about having fun,” said Bates. “When you sit down at the table, there’s camaraderie around the table. Yeah, it’s a competition, but you know, we all have smiles on our faces.”

Pasty Fest will run from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19. For a full schedule, check out the event’s page by clicking here.

