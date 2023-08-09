Westwood football prepares for first season under new head coach Marcus Tucker

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new regime in West Ishpeming this fall. Leading the Westwood Patriots onto the turf is former Northern Michigan star Marcus Tucker. Westwood officially hired Tucker in June, less than two years after he finished his professional career.

Tucker spent the better part of three seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad before playing in the Canadian Football League for three years. Two days into preseason practice, Tucker is trying to put himself in his players’ shoes.

“I remember what it was like being a high school senior,” Tucker said. “I remember what it was like doing it for the love of the game. These kids are out here playing football because they love football.”

The Patriots are coming off a 5-5 season in 2022, which included a 2-4 record in league play. Tucker considers the first week of practice an evaluation period, so he’s urging his players to push themselves.

“We’re just looking for effort,” he said. “That’s all. The beautiful thing about effort is that’s between you and you. Only you know how much you’ve pushed yourself today.”

While still establishing himself as a coach, Tucker is relishing the opportunity to spread his knowledge of the game and lead the Patriots into battle.

“It’s just an opportunity for me, that I see, to give back to the game that has given me so much,” Tucker said. “What better place to do it than right here in West Ish?”

Westwood will open its season at home against Bark River-Harris on Aug. 25.

