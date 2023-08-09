WATCH: Downtown Houghton parking deck deconstruction update, Munising elementary school to build new playground

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at an update regarding the deconstruction project happening on Lakeshore Drive in downtown Houghton, a Munising Elementary school starts construction on a new playground soon, a look at the latest weather forecast and more.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 7, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

