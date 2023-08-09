Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan
The blacklight, mini golf course at U.P.utt Family Fun Center has murals on the wall...
New UPutt owners focus on family and togetherness

Latest News

Jenna Lane, Director of MTU's career services, speaks to Mandy Koskela about the upcoming 906...
MTU Director of Career Services previews upcoming career day
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
RAW: Firefighters respond to deadly fire at vacation home
Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Credit: Sam...
Driving video shows smokes from fires in Lahaina, Maui