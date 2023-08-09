UPAWS to host animal welfare and law enforcement training with Michigan Humane Society

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting an animal welfare and law enforcement training class.

Training is provided through a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) grant and taught by the Michigan Humane Society. All law enforcement officers and animal welfare professionals are invited to attend. Attendees can earn hours for their Animal Control Officer Certification by going to this class.

Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting Statute, animal hoarding and other essential safety topics.

Laura Rochefort, UPAWS vet assistant, said it’s important to keep everyone updated on the laws surrounding animal wellness.

“This will really help, I think, in our area, getting law enforcement involved, getting animal care staff and shelters in the area to understand what you can do moving forward and this is how you can help those animals,” said Rochefort.

The class is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cliff-Eagle Mine Community Room of UPAWS on Monday, Aug. 14. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend.

