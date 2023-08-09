UPAWS to host animal welfare and law enforcement training with Michigan Humane Society

Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting...
Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting Statute, animal hoarding and other essential safety topics.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting an animal welfare and law enforcement training class.

Training is provided through a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) grant and taught by the Michigan Humane Society. All law enforcement officers and animal welfare professionals are invited to attend. Attendees can earn hours for their Animal Control Officer Certification by going to this class.

Topics covered in this class will be the state’s anti-cruelty laws and the Animal Fighting Statute, animal hoarding and other essential safety topics.

Laura Rochefort, UPAWS vet assistant, said it’s important to keep everyone updated on the laws surrounding animal wellness.

“This will really help, I think, in our area, getting law enforcement involved, getting animal care staff and shelters in the area to understand what you can do moving forward and this is how you can help those animals,” said Rochefort.

The class is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cliff-Eagle Mine Community Room of UPAWS on Monday, Aug. 14. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kreider will be given credit for the 345 days he already spent in jail.
Update: Luke Kreider sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for second degree murder
Mugshot of Trevor Gault
Update: Manistique man found not guilty for shooting death in Inwood Township
Deadly crash graphic
Head-on crash kills 2 in Mackinac County
Sault Tribal Police car
Police involved shooting prompts law enforcement response near Pickford
Michigan elections.
UPDATE: Results roll in after light Election Day in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Dowtown Ishpeming Wednesday afternoon
Ishpeming DDA offers grant to bring new businesses to downtown
Three bikers overlook dam atop bike trail.
Noquemanon Trail Network completes new detour around residential development project
Wednesday they were building their own cardboard cars and testing them out.
Cardboard Art/Insanity Maker Place helps kids express creativity
People take part in LSPC's "Grill and Chill"
LSCP hosts “Grill and Chill” outreach event