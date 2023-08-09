UP educators work to address substitute teacher shortage ahead of new school year

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As teachers prepare to welcome students back into the classroom the need for substitutes remains high.

Two U.P. school districts are working to address the issue. Gladstone Area Public Schools Superintendent Jay Kulbertis says the problem is U.P. wide.

“One of the things that helped cause the problem was we had a shortage of classroom teachers, especially right after covid,” Kulbertis said. “So we took most of our substitute teachers, worked with them to turn them into classroom teachers, and all that did was exacerbate the shortage of substitutes who are who are available.”

Kulbertis said the need for substitutes goes beyond teachers.

“It’s certainly not a crisis, but we have a need for substitute everything not just substitute teachers,” Kulbertis said. “We need substitute food service, substitute bus drivers, substitute custodians. Everyone at some point needs a day off.”

Bark River-Harris Superintendent Jeremy Pach says his district is thinking outside the box to find people to fill those positions.

“We have got a few people that have been retired educators or people who have been in the engineering field who know math, or you know science and just have a passion for it,” Pach said. “If you have a passion for possibly helping students, we will help you navigate those, either the sub licensures or working on how we can get you the proper credentials to come be a sub.”

Pach says there is a lot to gain from helping your local school district.

“They find a lot of value in working with the younger generation that they maybe didn’t necessarily see in themselves or with working with their own children,” Pach said.

Both Pach and Kulbertis say if anyone is interested in substituting to reach out to their school districts to learn more.

