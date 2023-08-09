Tri-County Safe Harbor fundraiser at golf course on Thursday

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Highland Golf Club in Bark River will host a fundraiser to support Tri-County Safe Harbor tomorrow.

The 8th Annual Drive Away Violence fundraiser tees off at 11 a.m. Organizers said this is the biggest year yet for the event.

Safe Harbor Victim Advocate Samantha Clark said they have tons of raffle prizes, including a luxury pearl necklace, a football signed by the Green Bay Packers and Lloyd Flanders chairs.

Safe Harbor’s main shelter is in Escanaba. They also have outreach offices in Menominee and Schoolcraft counties.

“We serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking,” Clark said. “That is men, women and children.”

There are already 22 teams signed up, but Clark said there was plenty of room for more.

To sign up, Clark said to show up tomorrow morning for the event at 10:30 a.m. and register in teams of four. The cost is $80 per person.

